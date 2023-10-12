Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Muhammad Rizwan Says 'Allah To India Ke Virat Kohli Ka Bhi Hai' Ahead Of Ahmedabad Showdown; Watch

Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan is a firm believer in god and is also of the opinion that players who work hard get rewarded by the almighty.

Rizwan played a match-winning knock against Sri Lanka in Pakistan's second ODI of the ICC World Cup 2023 which turned out to be a high-scoring thriller in Hyderabad.

Rizwan's unbeaten 131 helped the Men in Green gun down 345 to record the highest successful run chase in ODI World Cup history.

He addressed the post-match press conference after the match and highlighted the importance of working hard as a player and leaving the rest to god.

"I just know one thing and that is hard work, which is what Allah demands of me.

"Because what I understand as a Musalman is that Allah to India ke Virat Kohli ka bhi hai, Joe Root ka bhi aur Steve Smith ka bhi hai (Allah is not only mine but also of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Steve Smith)," Rizwan was heard as saying.

India vs Pakistan Showdown

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (October 14). Both teams have won two games each in the tournament so far and will be playing their third ODI at Motera.

India currently occupy second position on the points table with Pakistan in third. The Men in Blue have never lost against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history, having won all 7 matches since 1992.

India will have an optional practice in Ahmedabad on Thursday whereas Pakistan have already started training after arriving in the city on Wednesday.