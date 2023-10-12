'Reflects Pakistan's Terror Mindset': BJP On Mohammad Rizwan Dedicating Team's Win Against SL To 'Brothers And Sisters In Gaza'

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman Mohammed Rizwan, who on Wednesday (October 11) dedicated his team's record-breaking chase against Sri Lanka in the World Cup to "brothers and sisters in Gaza," kicked up a political storm in India due to his post on social media in the wake of Israel-Palestine war after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed over 1,000 Israeli citizens. In retaliation, Israel has been bombing Gaza and terrorist outfit Hamas leaders and their operatives' hideouts.

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh and BJP MLA Ram Kadam called out Mohammad Rizwan for the political undertone in his post-match post on X in which the cricketer dedicated the win to "brothers and sisters in Gaza."

This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🤲🏼



Happy to contribute in the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier.



Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout. — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 11, 2023

BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh said that Mohammad Rizwan dedicating the victory to Gaza or Palestine shows that Pakistan has always been a supporter of terrorism and questioned as to why did Rizwan not dedicate the win to the Uyghur Muslims who China is accused of committing crimes against. BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that cricketer Rizwan's comments was a "symbol of Pakistan's mentality that supports terror." Both the leaders made the comments talking to English news channel Times Now.

Rizwan hit an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Hyderabad. Rizwan shared a match-winning 176-run stand for the third wicket with Shafique as Pakistan won the match against Sri Lanka in 48.2 overs. This was the highest successful run-chase in the history of the World Cup. However, Rizwan's post dedicated to "brothers and sisters in Gaza" did not go down well with netizens, who questioned the ICC for "having double standards on political matters in Cricket."

Is this allowed @ICC ? I remember Dhoni was asked to remove the Army insignia from his gloves during the World Cup 2019

Aren’t cricketers prohibited from making political and religious statements during ICC events? https://t.co/3k5uKf4mXH — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 11, 2023