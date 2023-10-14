Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Trolls Muhammad Rizwan For Wasting Time Before First Ball; Watch Video

Virat Kohli on Saturday trolled Muhammad Rizwan for taking time to get ready to bat during the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad.

Rizwan came in to bat after the fall of Imam-ul-Haq's wicket in the 13th over and took some time before he was ready to face the first ball from Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli, who was fielding at cover at the time, indicated at his watch and then looked at Rizwan as a hint to get a move on and start batting. He did the same thing a couple of times before Rizwan finally got going.

A video of Kohli trolling Rizwan in front of the packed Narendra Modi Stadium is going viral on social media.

Pakistan collapse in Ahmedabad

Rizwan and Babar Azam steadied the Pakistan innings after the loss of two quick wickets with their 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

But Pakistan suffered a dramatic batting collapse to get bowled out from 155 for 2 to 191 in 42.5 overs after Mohammed Siraj got rid of Babar for 50.

Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya got two wickets each to wrap up the Pakistani innings for a below-par score at the biggest cricket stadium in the world.

