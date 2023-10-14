Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Comes Out Wearing Wrong Jersey In Ahmedabad, Picture Goes Viral

Former India captain Virat Kohli made a hilarious mistake before the blockbuster match against Pakistan on Saturday as he came out wearing the wrong jersey at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli was seen wearing the old kit with the three white stripes of Adidas on both shoulders. The Indian World Cup kit jersey as the tricolour on both shoulders.

Kohli soon realised his mistake and went back into the dressing room to change into the right gear before coming back out on the field again as India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023.

India have made just the one change in their playing XI while Pakistan have the same XI for this high-profile clash.

Shubman Gill has recovered from dengue and is back in the Indian XI in place of Ishan Kishan as the opener.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him.

"Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Ind vs Pak Teams:

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

