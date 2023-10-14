 IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Returns As India Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Returns As India Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In Ahmedabad

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Returns As India Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In Ahmedabad

India Win Toss And Opt To Bowl First In Ahmedabad as they eye their 8th win over Pakistan in 50-over World Cup

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will lead their respective sides. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India have won the toss and have elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the high-octane clash of the 2023 World Cup against Pakistan. With dew likely to ease the pitch in the 2nd innings, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first and will hope to chase the target successfully.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma Surrounded By Security As She Lands In Ahmedabad For...
article-image

In another massive news for the Men in Blue, Shubman Gill is back for the India and will make his World Cup debut. In a pre-game press conference on Friday, Rohit had confirmed that his opening partner his 99% available for the game. Having recovered from dengue recently, it will be interesting to see if he can maintain the same intensity level.

When the coin came tails, the right-handed batter cited the dew factor behind wanting to bowl first. He felt Ishan Kishan had stepped up at the right time for them, but highlighted that Shubman Gill has been indispensable.

"It is a dream for us, and all of us are going to experience it is. It is not going to change much, dew will also be a factor so we want to chase. We want to keep striving for the best, and come out and play every day. We want to start well and play well, and do our best. It's the most important factor, keeping yourself relaxed, keeping the atmosphere relaxed. Gill is back in place of Ishan Feel for Ishan. He has stepped up, but Gill has been a superb player for us."

Read Also
'WC Mein Test Wali Photo': Wasim Jaffer Trolls Shoaib Akhtar For His Post On X Ahead Of IND vs PAK...
article-image

Pakistan name unchanged side for marquee clash:

At the toss, Babar said he also wanted to bowl first and revealed to be enjoying the occasion in front of a packed stadium. He added:

"We were looking to field as well. We have had good two wins. Momentum is very high and we want to continue that. Jampacked stadium, we are enjoying our opportunity, and just want to enjoy. We have to be good in the field. We have had good practice sessions. Same team."

India playing XI:  Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Where Does One Draw The Line?..Make My Trip Ad Shows The Petty Side By Mocking...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Where Does One Draw The Line?..Make My Trip Ad Shows The Petty Side By Mocking...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives...

IND vs PAK, CWC 2023: Hardik Pandya Kisses The Ball Before Taking Imam-Ul-Haq's Wicket, Then Gives...

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Comes Out Wearing Wrong Jersey In Ahmedabad, Picture Goes Viral

Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Comes Out Wearing Wrong Jersey In Ahmedabad, Picture Goes Viral

Netizens Call Out Make My Trip Ad For 'Stereotyping' Ind vs Pak Rivalry Ahead Of ICC CWC 2023 Match

Netizens Call Out Make My Trip Ad For 'Stereotyping' Ind vs Pak Rivalry Ahead Of ICC CWC 2023 Match

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Team India's...

IND vs PAK, ICC World Cup 2023: Special Prayers Performed At Mahakaleshwar Temple For Team India's...