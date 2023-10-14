ICC World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma Surrounded By Security As She Lands In Ahmedabad For High-Octane Clash; WATCH

Anushka Sharma. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma was spotted at Ahmedabad airport ahead of what is expected to the biggest match of the 2023 World Cup. With India and Pakistan set to play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Anushka Sharma came in and was surrounded by security as fans tried to take selfies. Notably, she shared the flight with Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik.

Over 1,30,000 are expected to attend the high-voltage clash between the two sides, including renowned celebrities like Amithabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth, both of whom were recipients of the golden ticket. Former Indian batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar was also amongst the ones receiving the golden ticket.

While India will start as firm favourites, one could only take Pakistan lightly in their own peril. Similar to the Men in Blue, Babar Azam and co. are also coming off after two wins in their two matches. Despite Babar departing cheaply against Sri Lanka, Pakistan sealed a record-breaking run-chase by gunning down 345 with 6 wickets to spare.

"They get behind you no matter what the situation of the game is" - Rohit Sharma excited to play in Ahmedabad

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside feeling any pressure in front of playing home crowd and doesn't see it as a disadvantage. However, he feels they will achieve the desired result only by playing good cricket. He said in the press conference:

"I don't think there is any disadvantage. You feel nice about playing in front of your home crowd. They get behind you no matter what the situation of the game is. My overall experience playing, not just in India, even outside India, we get massive support. So, I have so far never experienced where the crowd has gone against us or anything like that."

"So, I look at this as a good advantage, big advantage. But we know that eventually it boils down to playing good cricket. And whatever it takes to win the game, you've got to do that. So yes, you can use the support, but eventually, you've got to play good cricket to win the game."

India are unbeaten against Pakistan in 7 World Cup meetings dating back to 1992.

