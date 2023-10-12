Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Arijit Singh To Perform At Ahmedabad's Modi Stadium Before Indo-Pak Showdown

Did Arijit Singh Accept Pasoori Remake Offer To Support Underprivileged Kids? 'Thodi Gaali Kha Lenge' |

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday confirmed that popular playback singer Arijit Singh will be performing before the high-profile World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 12th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at the largest cricket stadium in the world on Saturday (October 14).

Galaxy of stars to descend at Modi Stadium

A host of stars from Bollywood to politics and other fields are expected to attend the marquee clash of this edition at Motera and Arijit will be the headlining act before the match.

Notably, Arijit had also performed at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the same venue in Ahmedabad in March.

"Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium!

"Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30 PM," the BCCI tweeted on X.

BCCI making elaborate arrangements for Ind vs Pak

The BCCI did not organise an opening ceremony before the first match between England and New Zealand on October 5 but is leaving no stone unturned to make a spectacle out of the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in the group stage.

The 132,000 capacity stadium is expected to be fully packed including VVIPs, politicians and other high-profile guests of the BCCI.

India have a 7-0 record against Pakistan in ODI World Cups and would be looking to maintain their unbeaten record when Rohit Sharma's side faces Babar Azam & Co. India has already defeated Pakistan once this year during last month's Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

