Arijit Singh Beats Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish To Become 3rd Most Followed Artist On Spotify |

Arijit Singh is one of the most-loved singers of all time. He made his Bollywood debut with the song Phir Mohabbat from the 2011 film Murder 2, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueliene Fernandez in the lead roles. Now, Arijit has officially overtaken global sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem after he went on to become the third most-followed artist on Spotify.

As per a report in India Today, Ed Sheeran is at the top spot on the list of most followed artists on Spotify, followed by Ariana Grande and Arijit Singh in the third position. He has also managed to surpass other renowned artists like Drake, The Weekend, Rihanna, and Adele, among others.

Arijit has sung many hit tracks, including Tum Kya Mile, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tum Hi Ho, Manwa Lage, Khairiyat, Zaalima, Muskurane, Yeh Fitoor Mera, Hawayein, Laal Ishq, Phir Le Aya Dil, Kabira, Illahi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Samjhawan, and Raabta, among others.

His latest song included Chaleya, from Atlee's upcoming action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)