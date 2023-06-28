Pakistani Singer Shae Gill Reacts To Arijit Singh's Pasoori Remake: 'Don't Listen If You Don't Like It' (WATCH)

Pakistani singer Shae Gill has reacted to the remake of her hit song Pasoori which is a part of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's much-awaited film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The recreated version, Pasoori Nu, is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar whereas the original song was crooned by Ali Sethi along with Shae.

Ever since the teaser of Pasoori Nu was shared by the makers, netizens have slammed them for 'ruining' Ali and Shae's song. While some social media users have said that there was no need to recreate the song, others accused Indian artists of 'disrespecting' Pakistani artists.

Shae Gill reacts to Pasoori remake

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (June 28), Shae said that she got to know about the remake of the song through her fans and because she did not own the song, she didn't sell it.

"I am making this video today because I wanted to talked about Pasoori remake. I have been getting a lot of questions regarding whether this was my decision. Guys, I don't own the song, I don't have the rights, so I didn't sell it. I actually found out through you guys about the remake of the song," Shae said in the video.

In another video, she also addressed her fans who did not like the recreated version. Amid massive trolling and criticism, the singer requested them not to spread hate.

'Don't spread hate'

Shae said, "I also want to talk about the hate that people have been sending towards the new song. I understand that you all love the original Pasoori so much, I am so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But also at the same time, I don’t want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake. May be that will help. And if it's something that you don't like at all, I would say don't listen to it. Instead of sending hate, don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it in your home is still fine but if you are publicly humiliating and insulting someone then it’s not very nice, is it?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking of Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.