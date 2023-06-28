Pasoori Remake: When Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Called Arijit Singh 'No 1' And Said He Was 'Obsessed' With Aayat

The makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha recently dropped a new song from the upcoming film, which has become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The song is the remake of Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's Pasoori.

Ever since the recreated version, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, has been released, the makers of the film have been at the receiving end of criticism. They have been brutally trolled for 'ruining' the original song.

When Ali Sethi praised Arijit Singh

Amid the controversy over the song, several old videos of Ali praising Arijit have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the clip, Ali is heard saying, "Arijit Singh is No 1. Main Arijit ke gaane sunta hoon and khaas taur par Laal Ishq, Aayat and Phir Le Aya Dil. Mujhe lagta hai ki ye kaise ho sakta hai ki ek contemporary modern singer jo bilkul ek contemporary andaaz main gaaye like Haan Main Galat, voh jab semi classical andaaz ko chhedhte hai, you don’t feel for a moment that you are missing that shudhta which is required for classical."

In another video, he called Arijit a 'versatile' singer and had said he is obsessed with his song Aayat.

"It is one of the most beautiful songs to emerge from the Indian movie scene in years," he said in the video.

The Kesariya singer enjoys a massive fan following and has become one of the biggest names in the music industry ever since his debut.

Apart from garnering love from fans, the singer has also made a fortune with his heartfelt songs. Not just the movies, Arijit also gets a chunk from his live gigs around the globe.

Arijit is the recipient of one National Award and six Filmfare Awards. He is often cited as one of the best singers of all time in the Indian music industry and has established a huge fan base throughout South Asia, predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

