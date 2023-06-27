Did Arijit Singh Accept Pasoori Remake Offer To Support Underprivileged Kids? 'Thodi Gaali Kha Lenge' |

Singing sensation Arijit Singh has lent his voice to the recreated version of the hit Pakistani track Pasoori for Satya Prem Ki Katha. The original song has been sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The makers unveiled the recreated song 'Pasoori Nu' from Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani- upcoming starrer on Monday morning. While the remake did receive backlash as anticipated, an unverified Twitter account in the name of Arijit Singh suggests that he accepted the offer for charity.

The tweet read, “Ek aur baat mere sunne walon ko batana chahta hoon I am overwhelmed with your love for me now I seek for your love for others too. mujhe pyar karne ke chakkar me mujhe defend karne lage hoaur bakion se joojh rahe ho apna time waste kar rahe ho.”

When a Twitter user asked, “Sir why not reject a song like that as a no. 1 singer of Bollywood?”, the account posted a reply, “Well The maker has promised me a yearly fund for a school for under privileged thats more important thode gaali kha lenge.”

Pasoori Nu shows Kartik and Kiara lip-syncing to the lyrics while twinning in white.

Tulsi Kumar has crooned the female vocals. Pasoori was the most-searched song on Google in 2022.

Speaking of Satya Prem Ki Katha, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. SatyaThe film was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. However, after backlash, it was renamed Satyaprem Ki Katha.

