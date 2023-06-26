Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa

The chartbuster 'Pasoori', which was first recorded by Paskitani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is not just a hit in India or the neighbouring country, but across the globe. Such is the popularity that the song has now been remade as 'Pasoori Nu' in the upcoming film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

However, the move failed to impress the netizens, who are of the opinion that the iconic number should not be tampered with. However, this is not the first time that 'Pasoori' has been remade.

Not many know, but the first time 'Pasoori' was remade was not in India, but instead, it was in Africa.

When Pasoori was remade in Africa

Yes, you read that right! A remix rendition of 'Pasoori' was performed at Coke Studio Africa by Marwan Moussa, Reekado Banks, and none other than Ali Sethi himself.

The Pakistani singer was seen sharing the stage with Moussa and Banks in the music video, titled 'Pasoori Remix', which was released in 2022.

He had also promoted the remix version on his social media, and fans had called it a massive feat for the singer.

Read Also Before Pasoori, Kartik Aaryan Starred In These 7 Song Remakes

Pasoori remake in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Meanwhile, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' version of the song has been titled 'Pasoori Nu', and it was released by the makers on Monday amid much buzz and speculation.

The song, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The fresh lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini, and Sethi too has been given due credits for the lyrics and the music.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 29.