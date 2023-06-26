 Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBefore Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa

Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
article-image

The chartbuster 'Pasoori', which was first recorded by Paskitani singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is not just a hit in India or the neighbouring country, but across the globe. Such is the popularity that the song has now been remade as 'Pasoori Nu' in the upcoming film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

However, the move failed to impress the netizens, who are of the opinion that the iconic number should not be tampered with. However, this is not the first time that 'Pasoori' has been remade.

Not many know, but the first time 'Pasoori' was remade was not in India, but instead, it was in Africa.

Read Also
Pasoori Nu: Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Written The New Lyrics For Satyaprem Ki Katha Song?
article-image

When Pasoori was remade in Africa

Yes, you read that right! A remix rendition of 'Pasoori' was performed at Coke Studio Africa by Marwan Moussa, Reekado Banks, and none other than Ali Sethi himself.

The Pakistani singer was seen sharing the stage with Moussa and Banks in the music video, titled 'Pasoori Remix', which was released in 2022.

He had also promoted the remix version on his social media, and fans had called it a massive feat for the singer.

Read Also
Before Pasoori, Kartik Aaryan Starred In These 7 Song Remakes
article-image

Pasoori remake in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Meanwhile, the 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' version of the song has been titled 'Pasoori Nu', and it was released by the makers on Monday amid much buzz and speculation.

The song, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The fresh lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini, and Sethi too has been given due credits for the lyrics and the music.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 29.

Read Also
Pasoori Nu: Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Written The New Lyrics For Satyaprem Ki Katha Song?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa

Before Bollywood, Ali Sethi's Pasoori Was Remade In Africa

Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar Aka Dhruwan's Leg Amputated After Bike Accident In Bengaluru: Reports

Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar Aka Dhruwan's Leg Amputated After Bike Accident In Bengaluru: Reports

Prithviraj Sukumaran Meets With Accident, Suffers Leg Injury During Vilayath Buddha Shoot In Kerala

Prithviraj Sukumaran Meets With Accident, Suffers Leg Injury During Vilayath Buddha Shoot In Kerala

Malaika Arora Shows Off Her Best Moves As She Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya For BF Arjun Kapoor - WATCH

Malaika Arora Shows Off Her Best Moves As She Dances To Chaiyya Chaiyya For BF Arjun Kapoor - WATCH

Before Pasoori, Kartik Aaryan Starred In These 7 Song Remakes

Before Pasoori, Kartik Aaryan Starred In These 7 Song Remakes