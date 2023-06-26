Pasoori Nu: Has Pakistani Singer Ali Sethi Written The New Lyrics For Satyaprem Ki Katha Song?

Kartik Aaryan is back in the remake of yet another song, and this time it's the global chartbuster, 'Pasoori, sung and written by Pakistani artist Ali Sethi. The song has been remade for the upcoming film, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', and has been named 'Pasoori Nu'.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' reunites Kartik with Kiara Advani, and 'Pasoori Nu' has been recreated by none other than the renowned Indian playback singer Arijit Singh.

The song was released by the makers on Monday and it has met with mixed responses from the audience, with most of them expressing their disappointment over the remake of the classic original.

Has Ali Sethi written the lyrics of Pasoori Nu?

As soon as the song was announced, the first thing that the listeners noticed was that the new 'Pasoori Nu' has brought along with it a set of new lyrics.

Netizens wondered whether the new lyrics have been written by Ali Sethi himself, given the fact that Pakistani artistes have been banned from collaborating with the Indian film industry.

But turns out that the new lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini, and Sethi has been given due credits for the lyrics and music that have been retained from the original.

"Lyrics by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi" and "Written by Ali Sethi", read the credits below the video of 'Pasoori Nu'.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

'Pasoori' was originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, and in the new 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' version, it has been crooned by Arijit Singh, with the female part being recorded by Tulsi Kumar.

Meanwhile, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is all set to hit the silver screens on June 29. The film is said to be an intense love story and the tale of a couple which begins post their wedding.

The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans.