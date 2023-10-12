Ind vs Pak, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Fan IShowSpeed Trolls Babar Azam After Missing A Ball While Batting In Mumbai; Watch

Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known by his online name IShowSpeed, has arrived in India to support the Men in Blue ahead of their high-profile clash against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2023.

Speed is an American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer who has a massive fan following on social media. He is known as one of the biggest fans of Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and former India captain Virat Kohli.

Speed was seen roaming around the streets of Mumbai wearing a Team India jersey with Virat Kohli's name and number on the back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He even played cricket in Mumbai's famous Oval Maidan with a bunch of his fans and followers. He bowled and batted as well.

Speed was getting frustrated at first as he missed a few balls while batting. "I'm playing like Babar Azam," he was heard saying.

He was live streaming with his team while playing cricket but the cops arrived at the scene after looking at the growing crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speed is expected to show up in Ahmedabad soon where he will be cheering for Team India as they get ready to face arch-rivals Pakistan in their third match of the ODI World Cup. The two teams will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Saturday (October 14).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is IShowSpeed?

IShowSpeed is a popular YouTube channel and content creator focused on speed runs, gaming, and entertainment. With a diverse range of content, IShowSpeed has attracted a dedicated following in the gaming community.

The channel primarily features speed run videos, where the creator attempts to complete video games as quickly as possible, often breaking records and achieving remarkable feats.

IShowSpeed's charismatic commentary and engaging personality make for entertaining and informative content. Viewers can expect insightful tips, strategies, and walk-throughs alongside entertaining banter.

The channel covers a wide variety of games, from classic titles to newer releases, appealing to a broad audience of gamers and speed-running enthusiasts.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)