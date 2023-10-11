WATCH: Virat Kohli & Naveen-ul-Haq Bury The Hatchet, Shake Hands and Hug It Out During India vs Afghanistan In Delhi

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq seem to have finally buried the hatched and ended their fierce rivalry as both were seen shaking hands and giving a side hug during the match between India and Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Wednesday.

The rivalry between the two cricketers started during the Indian Premier League this year when Kohli and Naveen were involved in a heated exchange during Royal Challengers Bangalore's game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Following the on-field altercation, Naveen took to social media to taunt Kohli, especially when he was going through a rough patch with the bat.

As this rivalry continued to intensify, fans anxiously awaited Kohli's showdown with Naveen in Delhi in the hopes of another spicy battle between the legendary Indian batter and the mercurial Afghan pacer.

But what they got to see was something completely different as Kohli and Neveen exchanged pleasentaries during India's run chase of 273 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Naveen seems to have initiated the gesture after the 27th over as he walked up to Kohli, who was batting on 19 at the time, and shook his hands before Kohli gave him a side-hug and a pat on the back.

Earlier in the match, Naveen was getting teased by the Delhi crowd with chants of "Kohli, Kohli" when he came out to bat during Afghanistan's innings.

Naveen was greeted by the chants of Kohli, videos of which went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India dominate Afghanistan in Delhi

Meanwhile, Kohli came to the crease after a massive 156-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Rohit smashed his seventh World Cup century and top-scored with 131 off 84 balls to break several records during his swashbuckling knock.

This happened after India restricted Afghanistan to 272 for 8 in 50 overs after being asked to bowl first.

Skipper Hasmatullah Shahidi's dogged 80 and the young Azmatullah Omarazai's gutsy 62 took the team to a par total but Rohit made a mockery of it by taking the Afghan bowling attack to the cleaners to virtually take the game away from the opposition inside the first 20 overs.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)