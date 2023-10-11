IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Fastest World Cup Hundred For India Off 63 Balls; Watch Video

Rohit Sharma is on a record-breaking spree in Delhi as he smashed the fastest century for India in World Cup history to break Kapil Dev's long-standing achievement.

Rohit smashed his 31st ODI hundred off 63 balls to better Kapil Dev's 72-ball century against Zimbabwe in the 1983 ODI World Cup in England. Its the sixth fastest hundred overall in World Cup history.

Multiple records broken by Rohit in Delhi

Rohit's seventh World Cup ton also saw him break Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in the ODI showpiece. The Hitman now has 7 World Cup hundreds from just 19 innings which includes five in the 2019 edition in England.

Tendulkar had scored six hundreds in 44 innings across the six World Cups he played in for Team India. Rohit has played just three so far and already has the most centuries.

Most sixes in international cricket

But this was not all, Rohit also broke the record for the most international sixes during his swashbuckling innings as India chase 273 against Afghanistan in their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi.

Rohit went past Gayle's tally of 553 sixes across formats with a 93-metre monster hit in the powerplay. The 35-year-old also completed 1000 runs in ODI World Cups, becoming the joint-fastest batter to get to the landmark along with David Warner.

Rohit also went past Sanath Jayasuriya on the list of most ODI hundreds as an opener with 29. Tendulkar leads this list with 45 centuries.

India restrict Afghanistan to 272

Hasmatullah Shahidi's dogged 80 and the young Azmatullah Omarazai's gutsy 62 took Afghanistan to 272 for eight in their World Cup contest against India here on Wednesday.

Skipper Shahidi walked the talk as Afghanistan put up a much-improved effort with the bat compared to what they had managed in their tournament opener against Bangladesh.

His 121-run stand for the fourth wicket with 23-year-old Omarzai allowed Afghanistan to post a fighting total.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged a four-wicket haul in his 10 overs while birthday-boy Hardik Pandya took a couple. Bumrah's 4 for 39 are his best figures in ODI World Cup cricket.

