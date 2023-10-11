 IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Kohli, Kohli Chants' Reverberate In Delhi Stadium As Naveen-ul-Haq Comes In To Bat; Watch Video
IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'Kohli, Kohli Chants' Reverberate In Delhi Stadium As Naveen-ul-Haq Comes In To Bat; Watch Video

Even before the match commenced, fans were eagerly anticipating the revival of the iconic rivalry between India's cricket maestro, Virat Kohli, and Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq.

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
In the ICC World Cup 2023, India is facing Afghanistan in their second match. After winning the toss on Wednesday, Afghanistan opted to bat first and managed to post a total of 272-8.

However, a notable incident during the match was the reception given to Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq when he came to the crease.

Naveen, who represents the Lucknow Supergiants in the IPL, was greeted with chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' as he walked in to bat at number 10.

Kohli vs Naveen

This rivalry stems from IPL 2023, where the two were embroiled in a heated altercation during an RBC vs LSG match.

Following the on-field altercation, Naveen took to social media to taunt Kohli, especially when he was going through a rough patch with the bat.

As this rivalry continued to intensify, fans anxiously awaited Kohli's showdown with Naveen, hoping that their beloved 'King Kohli' would put on a stellar performance against Naveen.

Now, as the first innings concludes, there is immense anticipation for the moment when Kohli faces Naveen during India's batting.

Naveen is undoubtedly motivated to seek retribution in the eyes of Indian fans by attempting to take the valuable wicket of Kohli.

Simultaneously, fans will persist in rallying behind Kohli, wishing for a formidable performance against the Afghan side, including Naveen.

