History Created In Delhi: Rohit Sharma Becomes Leading Six-Hitter In International Cricket, Breaks Chris Gayle's World Record

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his arrival at the ICC World Cup 2023 as he's setting the tone for the team's run chase against Afghanistan in the ongoing match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Rohit completed 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup with a six against Fazalhaq Farooqi in the fifth over to become the fastest Indian to reach the landmark.

Rohit in fact, is the joint-fastest batter to achieve the feat along with Australia opener David Warner. Both took just 19 innings to enter the 1K club in World Cups.

Sachin Tendulkar (20) and AB de Villiers (20) are the second fastest followed by Viv Richards (21) and Sourav Ganguly (21).

Fewest innings to 1,000 runs in World Cups

19 - David Warner

19 - Rohit Sharma

20 - Sachin Tendulkar

20 - AB de Villiers

21 - Sir Vivian Richards

21 - Sourav Ganguly

Records galore in Delhi

Rohit also went past former India skipper Ganguly to become the third highest run-scorer for India in ODI World Cups. Tendulkar leads with 2278 runs followed by Virat Kohli (1115) and Rohit Sharma.

The Hitman also broke the record for the most sixes in international cricket across formats. He went past Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes with his third maximum against Afghanistan in the 8th over of India's chase.

Rohit reached his 53rd half-century off 30 balls and then hit his 554th six against Naveen-ul-Haq.

Most sixes in international cricket

554* - Rohit Sharma

553 - Chris Gayle

476 - Shahid Afridi

398 - Brendon McCullum

383 - Martin Guptill

