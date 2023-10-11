 IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Cuts Cake As He Celebrates His 30th Birthday; WATCH
Hardik Pandya Cuts Cake on the eve of his 30th birthday before India vs Afghanistan World Cup clash in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya celebrates his birthday. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted cutting cake with the Star Sports commentators ahead of the 2023 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday. The tournament's official broadcaster Star Sports posted a clip of the seam-bowling all-rounder cutting the cake, with host Jatin Sapru also present by his side.

Pandya has been the mainstay of the Indian team in the white-ball format since debuting in 2016. The Baroda-born all-rounder has won numerous games for India single-handedly in limited-overs cricket and often plays the finishing role, slotting in at No. 6 or 7.

With the seam-bowling all-rounder celebrating his 30th birthday, here is the clip of the same:

He also said:

"First time in my life, I will be playing a match on my birthday. Let's see, it will be enjoyable."

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul stayed till the end to ensure India's win over Australia:

Pandya, who took a wicket in India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia, came in to bat after Virat Kohli's wicket for 85. With the Aussie players, still sensing a chance, he didn't let them have one as the duo ensured to finish the game.

India, meanwhile, lost the toss again as Afghanistan have chosen to bat first. The Afghans suffered a six-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their opening fixture.

India playing XI to face Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

