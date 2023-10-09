ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Overjoyed Celebration As He Earns 'Best Fielder Of The Match' Award After Win Over Australia (Watch)

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was overjoyed as he got the best fielder of the match in the dressing room after the Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Australia in the 2023 World Cup game on Sunday in Chennai. The 34-year-old's celebration was extremely worth noting as he kept the medal in his mouth.

Kohli took a spectacular catch to dismiss the dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the 3rd over of the innings as the all-rounder edged one to slip off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. As a result, he also took his World Cup catches tally to 15, the most by an Indian in tournament history, surpassing Anil Kumble's 14.

As a result, India's fielding coach decided to give the best fielder of the match award to Kohli:

📽️ BTS from the #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 dressing room 😃👌 - By @28anand



A kind of first 🥇 #CWC23 | #INDvAUS



And the best fielder of the match award goes to....🥁



— BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2023

Virat Kohli scores a pristine 85 to take India to six-wicket history:

The Delhi-born cricketer also shone with the bat after Indian spinners' significant role in restricting Australia to 199 in 49.3 overs. But with the hosts reeling at 2-3, Kohli had to step up and he did with aplomb, stitching a 167-run partnership with KL Rahul before pulling one to short mid-wicket off Josh Hazlewood' s bowling.

On the other hand, KL Rahul struck 97 off 115 deliveries and hit a six to finish off the game. Rahul also got the Player of the Match award for the same. India will next face Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday.

