 ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli's Overjoyed Celebration As He Earns 'Best Fielder Of The Match' Award After Win Over Australia (Watch)
Virat Kohli was over the moon as he earned the best fielder of the match award after India's win over Australia in 2023 World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli was overjoyed as he got the best fielder of the match in the dressing room after the Men in Blue's six-wicket win over Australia in the 2023 World Cup game on Sunday in Chennai. The 34-year-old's celebration was extremely worth noting as he kept the medal in his mouth.

Kohli took a spectacular catch to dismiss the dangerous Mitchell Marsh in the 3rd over of the innings as the all-rounder edged one to slip off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling. As a result, he also took his World Cup catches tally to 15, the most by an Indian in tournament history, surpassing Anil Kumble's 14.

As a result, India's fielding coach decided to give the best fielder of the match award to Kohli:

Virat Kohli scores a pristine 85 to take India to six-wicket history:

The Delhi-born cricketer also shone with the bat after Indian spinners' significant role in restricting Australia to 199 in 49.3 overs. But with the hosts reeling at 2-3, Kohli had to step up and he did with aplomb, stitching a 167-run partnership with KL Rahul before pulling one to short mid-wicket off Josh Hazlewood' s bowling.

On the other hand, KL Rahul struck 97 off 115 deliveries and hit a six to finish off the game. Rahul also got the Player of the Match award for the same. India will next face Afghanistan in Delhi on Thursday.

