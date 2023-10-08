 ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over Rate In Opening Defeat vs South Africa In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over Rate In Opening Defeat vs South Africa In Delhi

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Fined For Slow Over Rate In Opening Defeat vs South Africa In Delhi

ICC World Cup 2023: Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target during Saturday's match.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

Sri Lanka have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in their ICC World Cup opener here.

Match referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target during Saturday's match after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf levelled the charge.

Read Also
ICC World Cup 2023: List Of Records Shattered During South Africa vs Sri Lanka Clash
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

'Reports Absolutely Baseless': BCCI Confirms 'Men In Blue Will Sport India Colours' vs Pakistan In...

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan To Donate All His Match Fees To Afghanistan Earthquake Victims

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

ICC World Cup 2023: Jarvo 69 Banned From All Matches After Invading Pitch During India vs Australia...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

‘Australia Jeetega’: Aussie Man Cheers For His Team In Hindi, Goes Viral From IND VS AUS Match...

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History

Watch Video: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Etch His Name In World Cup History