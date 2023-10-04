 'Woh Mera Kaam Nahin Hai': Rohit Sharma Gives Blunt Reply To Question On Decision To Crown England As 2019 World Cup Winners (WATCH)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma gave a blunt response to a journalist during the captain's event in Ahmedabad regarding the supposed controversial decision to crown England as champions despite a tie in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord's.

article-image

With the journalist asking Rohit's opinion about whether joint-winners should have been declared, the opening batter responded that it's not his job to decide.

"Woh Mera Kaam Nahin Hai sir. Woh Ghoshit Karna Hamaara Kaam nahin hai." (It is not my job to decide that, sir. It is not my job to announce that).

England and New Zealand played a heart-stopping game at Lord's 4 years ago at Lord's as both teams made 241. While the match resulted in a super over, it also ended in a tie. Due to England's superior boundary count, the hosts prevailed to win their first World Cup trophy.

Despite the decision coming according to the rules, fans and several experts felt New Zealand were robbed of the World Cup trophy. The turning point of the match arguably was when the throw by Martin Guptill in the 4th delivery of the 49th over deflected off Ben Stokes' bat and went for a boundary as he put a dive at the striker's end to complete the 2nd run.

article-image

England and New Zealand to rekindle their rivalry in the 2023 World Cup opener:

The champions and runners-up will rekindle their rivalry on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to open the 2023 World Cup.

With Tim Southee and Kane Williamson set to miss the game, the Kiwis are without two major players for the first game. Hence, the defending champions will hope to get their first points on the board. England also beat the Black Caps in the recent four-match ODI series by 3-1.

