 IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: KL Rahul's Reaction To Rohit Sharma's 93-Metre SIX Goes Viral; Watch Video
ICC World Cup 2023: The Indian skipper is nearing a hundred and already broken several records during his swashbuckling knock against Afghanistan.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma is on-song at the moment against Afghanistan as India chase 273 in their third match of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi.

The Indian skipper is nearing a hundred and already broken several records during his swashbuckling knock.

Rohit set a new world record for the most sixes in international cricket with 554, going past Chris Gayle's tally, and became the joint-fastest batter to complete 1000 runs in the ODI World Cup.

article-image

93-metre monster from Hitman

He also hit the longest six of this edition when he pulled a short delivery from Azmatullah Omarzai in the 9th over for a 93-metre maximum.

The ball not only had the height but also the distance as it was deposited into the stands at mid-wicket by the Hitman.

The sound and timing of Rohit's shot was so pure that even KL Rahul was in awe of it. His reaction to the six has gone viral on social media.

Rohit's return among the runs augurs well for India as they will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next game of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

article-image
article-image

India restrict Afghanistan to 272

India restricted Afghanistan to 272 for 8 after being asked to bowl first. Hashmatullah Shahidi played a captain's knock and top-scored for the Afghans with 80 runs off 88 balls while Azmatullah Omarzai contributed with 62 runs.

His 121-run stand for the fourth wicket with 23-year-old Omarzai allowed Afghanistan to post a fighting total.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bagged a four-wicket haul in his 10 overs while birthday-boy Hardik Pandya took a couple. Bumrah's 4 for 39 are his best figures in ODI World Cup cricket.

