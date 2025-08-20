Alexander Isak & Newcastle Involved In War Of Words After Swedish Striker Accuses Club Of 'Breaking Promises'

Image: Newcastle/X

Alexander Isak has broken his silence over his situation at Newcastle United. The Swedish striker, who has been looking for atransfer from the club released a lengthy statement on Instagram where he thanked the PFA for including him in the Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25 – but also accused the club of not honouring private agreements.

Isak, in his statement claimed the club failed to keep the promise made to him. He wrote, "I'm proud to be recognised by my fellow professionals with a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25. First and foremost, I want to thank my teammates and everyone at Newcastle United who have supported me along the way,".

"I'm not at the ceremony tonight. With everything going on, it didn't feel right to be there. I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

He added, "The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Newcastle counters Isak's statement

In response to the statement, Newcastle United released a firm message of their own, denying that any assurances had been given about a summer departure.

The magpies in their statement said, "We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer. We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views."

The club further said," As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

We do not foresee those conditions being met. This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Will Isak play for Newcastle again?

Isak has been pushing for a move to Liverpool throughout the summer, but Newcastle have so far refused to green-light the transfer. The 25-year-old striker has been training away from the first team and was notably absent from Eddie Howe’s matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa last weekend. It now remains to be seen how Newcastle will handle the fallout from Isak’s public outburst, and whether a resolution – or transfer – is on the horizon.