IND vs AFG, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Praises Virat Kohli For Asking The Crowd Not To Mock Naveen-Ul-Haq, Says ‘It Was A Great Gesture’; Watch Video

Gautam Gambhir Praises Virat Kohli For Asking The Crowd Not To Mock Naveen-Ul-Haq | Twitter

Delhi: Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday praised Virat Kohli for asking the crowd not to mock Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi. The crowd at the stadium was mocking the Afghanistan pacer after his clash with Virat Kohli during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Supergiants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an argument with Virat Kohli after the match during IPL. The Afghan pacer and the former Indian cricketer faced ire from the crowd after their altercation with Virat Kohli.

The video of the argument went viral on social media

The argument took place at the home ground of Lucknow Supergiants, but the crowd supported Virat Kohli and mocked Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir. The video of the argument also went viral on social media after which they also faced criticism on the internet. The Afghan pacer was facing criticism from the crowd in the World Cup match at the stadium in Delhi. Delhi is the homeground of Virat Kohli and Naveen was constantly being mocked by the crowd over the past incident.

Virat Kohli asked the crowd to stop mocking the Afghan pacer

Virat Kohli asked the crowd to stop mocking the Afghan pacer and also hugged the cricketer in front of the crowd present in the stadium. Gautam Gambhir who is not on good terms with Virat Kohli also praised the Indian cricketer for his gesture. Gautam Sambhir said that this will atleast help the Afghan pacer from getting trolled on other venues during their World Cup matches.

'It was a great gesture from Virat Kohli'

Gautam Gambhir said, "It was a great gesture from Virat Kohli to ask the crowd not to mock Naveen, I hope in coming matches, in different venues, fans doesn't troll him, everyone has done lots of sacrifices, you can support or not but don't mock him." Virat Kohli scored his second half century of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and helped Team India to surpass the target of 272.

Gambhir said "It was a great gesture from Virat Kohli to ask the crowd not to mock Naveen, I hope in coming matches, in different venues, fans doesn't troll him, everyone has done lots of sacrifices, you can support or not but don't mock him". [Jatin Sapru]

Rohit Sharma shattered records

Rohit Sharma scored his first century of the tournament in the clash against Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Indian skipper scored 131 off 84 balls with 16 fours and 5 sixes. Rohit Sharma also surpassed Chris Gayle to become the batsman to hit most number of sixes in all the formats of the game.

