IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: KL Rahul Has To Make An Impact With Ishan Kishan Breathing Down His Neck

At the time of writing this story, India are gearing up for their Super Sunday blockbuster against Pakistan in Colombo and KL Rahul is expected to feature in the game.

Rahul, who is making a comeback, has been under a great deal of scrutiny over his place in the side after repeated failures despite opportunities prior to his injury.

Ishan Kishan's Form

In his absence, the young and emerging wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has made quite an impact with his impressive performances at the international level. Kishan's knock against Pakistan in the first league game of the ongoing Asia Cup against Pakistan where he struck 82 made everyone take notice of what he's capable of.

With Kishan going great guns with his middle order batting, there is some pressure on Rahul although he will be given all the time and space to get back into the thick of things.

Rahul's Impressive ODI Record

The Karnataka man is an established India batsman having played 54 ODIs where he has scored 1986 runs with five hundreds and 13 fifties and with the pedigree that he possesses in the middle order, the team management would be expected to give him the long rope.

With Kishan breathing down his neck as the second wicket-keeper choice in the Asia Cup, Rahul would be on his toes and hope to crack a big one that will benefit the team as well as his own cause.

India's Need for Stable Middle-Order

From a team point of view, Rahul and Kishan both getting a good nick would help given the shakiness at the top of the order with the likes of Rohit, Gill and Kohli struggling against genuine pace and swing.

Prior to his absence due to injury, Rahul was seen as the next big thing in Indian batting after Kohli before the sensational emergence of Shubman Gill.

Rahul's ability to play the pacers and spinners with equal ease is something that is invaluable for Team India and the team will hope to see him come good eventually.

Importance of Rahul's Performance in Asia Cup 2023

There are effectively four matches that Rahul is likely to get including the final as far as the Asia Cup is concerned and the Bangalorean would hope to make the most out of it.

I do feel that it's Rahul's last genuine chance of cementing his spot in the Indian side given the kind of competition for middle order slots.

And he needs to be given that time to play some crucial knocks for the side that will ultimately help the team in the long run.

