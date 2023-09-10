IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Fakhar Zaman Helps Groundstaff As Rain Stops Play In Colombo; Watch Viral Video

The weather has started to play spoilsport in Colombo with heavy rain stopping play in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa stadium.

India got off to a superb start after being put into bat with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both scoring quickfire fifties.

India off to rapid start

Gill brought up his 10th half-century off 37 balls while Rohit got to his 50th ODI fifty off 42 balls before they both fell in quick succession as Pakistan fought back after the powerplay.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan broke the 121-run opening stand with the wicket of Rohit for 56 before Shaheen Afridi deceived Gill with a slower ball on 58 to help Pakistan come back into the match.

India 147/2 before rain stops play

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli then joined forces to take India to 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs before the rain arrived and took the groundstaff by surprise.

The players rushed off the field as heavy downpour stopped play but Fakhar Zaman decided to help the groundstaff with the covers instead of going back to the dressing room.

A video of Fakhar helping the groundstaff has gone viral on social media.

Match scenario

If no more play is possible today then the match will restart from the position it was abandoned today. That means India will resume from 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17*) and Virat Kohli (8*) on strike.

However, if a 20-over chase is possible today, the umpires will definitely try to complete a shortened game today instead of activating the reserve day.

