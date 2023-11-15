IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: India Make It Perfect 10 To Reach 4th World Cup Final After Kohli, Iyer & Shami Heroics In Mumbai

Team India's unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2023 has now been stretched to 10 ODIs in a row after they crushed New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth 398 for victory, the New Zealand innings folded for 327 in 50 overs with Mohammed Shami bagging yet another five-wicket haul to finish with 7 for 57.

Record-breaking Shami

Shami's fourth ODI World Cup five-for is also his third in this edition and fifth overall in ODI cricket. He also went past Mitchell Starc to become the bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in World Cups.

Shami also became the fastest bowler to 50 ODI World Cup wickets, again shattering Starc's record in the process.

He also became only the second Indian bowler to take six wickets in a World Cup match after Ashish Nehra's 6 for 47 vs England in the 2003 edition.

India overcome Daryl Mitchell's blitz at Wankhede

But it wasn't plain sailing for India in this match as Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson gave the hosts a scare during their 181-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mitchell almost threatened to take the game away from the Men in Blue with his outstanding knock of 134 off 119 balls which included 9 fours and 7 sixes. Williamson contributed with 69 runs while Glenn Phillips made 41 but the target was just too big for the Black Caps to overhaul in the end.

Kohli, Iyer show with the bat

Earlier in the day, twin hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India post 397 for 4 in 50 overs after Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first.

Kohli sets new world record

Kohli top-scored with 117 and set a new world record for the most hundreds in ODIs with his 50th in the format. Iyer smashed 105 off 70 balls with 4 boundaries and 8 maximums to help India's cause.

Openers Shubman Gill (80 not out), Rohit (47) and wicketkeeper KL Rahul (39 not out) also made crucial contributions for the Men in Blue.

India will now travel to Ahmedabad where they will face either Australia or South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

