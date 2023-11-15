IND vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Shatters Mitchell Starc's Record To Become Fastest Bowler To 50 World Cup Wickets

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami achieved yet another major milestone in the ICC World Cup 2023 on Wednesday to put his team in a commanding position in the ongoing semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Shami sent back captain Kane Williamson to complete 50 wickets in the ODI World Cup and become the fastest bowler to achieve the feat.

Australia left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc had held this record before it was shattered by Shami, who took just 795 balls to reach the landmark. Starc had done it in 941 deliveries.

Fewest balls taken to 50 World Cup wickets

795 - Mohammed Shami

941 - Mitchell Starc

1187 - Lasith Malinga

1540 - Glenn McGrath

1543 - Trent Boult

Shami changes the course of the match in 33rd over

Shami then removed Tom Latham for a duck in the same over to nearly derail New Zealand's run chase at the Wankhede Stadium. The 33rd over from Shami also saw him bag his fifth four-wicket haul in ODI World Cups.

The 33-year-old is also went past Chaminda Vaas to take the seventh spot on the list of most wickets in ODI World Cups with 51 from 17 matches.

Shami still have four overs to go in the match and has the chance to add some more wickets to his tally with New Zealand on the ropes.

Latham's dismissal reduced the Black Caps to 220 for 4 in 32.4 overs. They are still 178 runs behind the target of 398 which India set after posting 397 for 4 on the board.