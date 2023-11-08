'Sharam Karo Yaar': Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Hasan Raza Over 'India Cheating In CWC 2023, DRS Manipulated' Remarks

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza who has repeatedly accused Rohit Sharma's team of cheating in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Indian fast bowlers have been a revelation in the World Cup so far with Shami leading the pack. The 33-year-old has gone ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with 16 wickets from just 4 ODIs at a staggering average of just 7.

He has two five-fors and a four-wicket haul to his tally already while Bumran, Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj have picked 15, 14 and 10 wickets so far in 8 ODIs each.

Shami posts explosive Insta story

"Sharam karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo chii yar. ICC World Cup hai apk local tournament nahi hai or Ap player hi the na (Have some shame, focus on the game and not on useless comments. Enjoy someone else's success this is the ICC World Cup not some local tournament).

"Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. hahahahaha. Apne player apne Wasim Akram par yakhin nahi apko. Apna tarif karne mein lage hai janab apto just like a wow (Wasim Akram had explained even then. Atleast trust your own player. You are busy praising your own self)," Shami posted on his Instagram story.

Hasan Raza's accusations

Hasan Raza, who played 7 Tests and 16 ODIs for Pakistan from 1996 to 2005, had accused the BCCI of manipulating the DRS to benefit the Indian team and alleged that the ICC was giving different balls to the Men in Blue which swings more than usual in this ODI World Cup.

"The ball should be checked and there should be a debate over it. KL Rahul is taking the balls (behind the stumps) at some height and there is hardness in the ball too. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets for 18 runs, and Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets. It doesn't look like international batters are playing. The ball that is pitched ahead seems to be simply vanishing."

"Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza told a Pakistani channel named ABN.

Wasim Akram's befitting reply to Raza

His comment was junked by former Pakistani pacer and cricket legend Wasim Akram, who lashed out at Raza and asked him not to malign the image of cricket in Pakistan.

"I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun.

"Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself)," Akram hit back at Raza on a Pakistani channel named ASports.