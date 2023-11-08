 'Sharam Karo Yaar': Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Hasan Raza Over 'India Cheating In CWC 2023, DRS Manipulated' Remarks
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Sharam Karo Yaar': Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Hasan Raza Over 'India Cheating In CWC 2023, DRS Manipulated' Remarks

'Sharam Karo Yaar': Mohammed Shami Hits Back At Hasan Raza Over 'India Cheating In CWC 2023, DRS Manipulated' Remarks

Hasan Raza had accused the BCCI of manipulating the DRS to benefit the Indian team and alleged that the ICC was giving different balls to the Men in Blue which swings more than usual in this ODI World Cup.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami on Wednesday hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza who has repeatedly accused Rohit Sharma's team of cheating in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Indian fast bowlers have been a revelation in the World Cup so far with Shami leading the pack. The 33-year-old has gone ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj with 16 wickets from just 4 ODIs at a staggering average of just 7.

He has two five-fors and a four-wicket haul to his tally already while Bumran, Ravindra Jadeja and Siraj have picked 15, 14 and 10 wickets so far in 8 ODIs each.

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'Accha Kamayega Toh.....', Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan's Bizarre Statement; WATCH
article-image

Shami posts explosive Insta story

"Sharam karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo chii yar. ICC World Cup hai apk local tournament nahi hai or Ap player hi the na (Have some shame, focus on the game and not on useless comments. Enjoy someone else's success this is the ICC World Cup not some local tournament).

"Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. hahahahaha. Apne player apne Wasim Akram par yakhin nahi apko. Apna tarif karne mein lage hai janab apto just like a wow (Wasim Akram had explained even then. Atleast trust your own player. You are busy praising your own self)," Shami posted on his Instagram story.

Read Also
IND vs SA, CWC 2023: 'DRS Being Manipulated', Hasan Raza Again Accuses India Of Foul Play After...
article-image

Hasan Raza's accusations

Hasan Raza, who played 7 Tests and 16 ODIs for Pakistan from 1996 to 2005, had accused the BCCI of manipulating the DRS to benefit the Indian team and alleged that the ICC was giving different balls to the Men in Blue which swings more than usual in this ODI World Cup.

"The ball should be checked and there should be a debate over it. KL Rahul is taking the balls (behind the stumps) at some height and there is hardness in the ball too. Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets for 18 runs, and Mohammed Siraj took 3 wickets. It doesn't look like international batters are playing. The ball that is pitched ahead seems to be simply vanishing."

"Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," Raza told a Pakistani channel named ABN.

Read Also
CWC 2023: 'Keep Those Insults To Yourself', Wasim Akram Shuts Hasan Raza On Questioning Team India's...
article-image

Wasim Akram's befitting reply to Raza

His comment was junked by former Pakistani pacer and cricket legend Wasim Akram, who lashed out at Raza and asked him not to malign the image of cricket in Pakistan.

"I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun.

"Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself)," Akram hit back at Raza on a Pakistani channel named ASports.

Read Also
IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Pakistan Fans Accuse Mohammed Shami Of Aborting Sajdah While Celebrating...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: Chris Woakes Comes Out With Faulty Helmet, Shows It To Umpire To Not Get...

ENG vs NED, CWC 2023: Chris Woakes Comes Out With Faulty Helmet, Shows It To Umpire To Not Get...

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell's Kapil Dev-Like Knock Masks Australia's Batting Fragilities Heading...

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell's Kapil Dev-Like Knock Masks Australia's Batting Fragilities Heading...

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Topples Shaheen Shah Afridi To Regain Top Spot

ICC ODI Bowling Rankings: Mohammed Siraj Topples Shaheen Shah Afridi To Regain Top Spot

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam From Number 1 Spot After 950 Days

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Was Warned By Umpires Before Being Timed Out

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Was Warned By Umpires Before Being Timed Out