 CWC 2023: 'Won't Give Best Wishes To Mohammed Shami', Says India Pacer's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: 'Won't Give Best Wishes To Mohammed Shami', Says India Pacer's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan; WATCH

CWC 2023: 'Won't Give Best Wishes To Mohammed Shami', Says India Pacer's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan; WATCH

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan went through a bitter divorce after she accused the pacer of adultery, marital rape, match-fixingn and domestic violence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
article-image

Hasin Jahan, the former wife of Mohammed Shami, refused to give her "best wishes to the Indian fast bowler who has been a revelation for the team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Shami, after missing the first four games of India's campaign, has emerged as the team's most successful bowler with 16 wickets from 4 ODIs at an average of 7.00.

Shami has already bagged a two five-wicket hauls and a four-for in India's last four games against New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The 33-year-old is fourth highest wicket taker in this World Cup despite not playing the first four games for Rohit Sharma's side.

Read Also
IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Pakistan Fans Accuse Mohammed Shami Of Aborting Sajdah While Celebrating...
article-image

While the entire country is heaping praise on Shami, Jahan has no interest in wishing him well for the remaining games.

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him," Jahan said during an interview for News Nation.

Jahan however, said that if Shami does well for the country then he will earn well and will be able to provide for her and their daughter Aaira.

Read Also
IND Vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Takes 5 To Become Highest Wicket Taker For India In ODI World...
article-image

Mohammed Shami vs Hasin Jahan

Shami and Jahan went through a bitter divorce after she accused the pacer of adultery, marital rape, match-fixingn and domestic violence.

Jahan had also threatened to release all the proofs of her allegations to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She even took custody of their only child.

Shami on his part, denied all the charges and said that his wife had become 'evil' and went on say that 'I can die for my country but never betray" while speaking on match-fixing allegations.

Jahan moved the Supreme Court earlier this year after the Calcutta HC dismissed her plea seeking to lift stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. A sessions court in West Bengal had stayed the arrest warrant against Shami.

Read Also
From Rape & Fixing Allegations To Suicidal Thoughts: Mohammed Shami Shows How To Overcome...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Suffers Brain Fade, Doesn't Review Caught-Behind Dismissal Even...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Suffers Brain Fade, Doesn't Review Caught-Behind Dismissal Even...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran 129* Powers Afghanistan To Their Highest World Cup Score Of...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Ibrahim Zadran 129* Powers Afghanistan To Their Highest World Cup Score Of...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'I Will Bat Like Sachin Tendulkar' - Ibrahim Zadran Promised Master Blaster...

AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: 'I Will Bat Like Sachin Tendulkar' - Ibrahim Zadran Promised Master Blaster...

Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row;...

Picture of Sara Tendulkar Hugging Shubman Gill Goes Viral Amid Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Row;...

Rare Picture Of Irfan Pathan's Wife Without Hijab Goes Viral As Ex-Cricketer Hosts Dinner Party For...

Rare Picture Of Irfan Pathan's Wife Without Hijab Goes Viral As Ex-Cricketer Hosts Dinner Party For...