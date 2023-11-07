CWC 2023: 'Won't Give Best Wishes To Mohammed Shami', Says India Pacer's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan; WATCH

Hasin Jahan, the former wife of Mohammed Shami, refused to give her "best wishes to the Indian fast bowler who has been a revelation for the team in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

Shami, after missing the first four games of India's campaign, has emerged as the team's most successful bowler with 16 wickets from 4 ODIs at an average of 7.00.

Shami has already bagged a two five-wicket hauls and a four-for in India's last four games against New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The 33-year-old is fourth highest wicket taker in this World Cup despite not playing the first four games for Rohit Sharma's side.

While the entire country is heaping praise on Shami, Jahan has no interest in wishing him well for the remaining games.

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him," Jahan said during an interview for News Nation.

Jahan however, said that if Shami does well for the country then he will earn well and will be able to provide for her and their daughter Aaira.

Mohammed Shami vs Hasin Jahan

Shami and Jahan went through a bitter divorce after she accused the pacer of adultery, marital rape, match-fixingn and domestic violence.

Jahan had also threatened to release all the proofs of her allegations to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She even took custody of their only child.

Shami on his part, denied all the charges and said that his wife had become 'evil' and went on say that 'I can die for my country but never betray" while speaking on match-fixing allegations.

Jahan moved the Supreme Court earlier this year after the Calcutta HC dismissed her plea seeking to lift stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. A sessions court in West Bengal had stayed the arrest warrant against Shami.