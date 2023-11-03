IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Pakistan Fans Accuse Mohammed Shami Of Aborting Sajdah While Celebrating 5-Wicket Spell At Wankhede Stadium

Mohammed Shami. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has come under the scanner of the Pakistan media and fans after he supposedly aborted from doing 'Sajda' during the 2023 World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium. A few Pakistan cricket fans have given the communal angle to the aborted gesture from the right-arm seamer.

After dismissing Kasun Rajitha in the 13th over of the Sri Lankan innings, Shami succumbed to the ground, which initially suggested that he was going to perform Sajdah to express gratitude to the Almighty. However, he refrained from doing so and only bent his knees as his teammates hounded him to celebrate.

Below is the video of the same:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A few Pakistan fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and slammed Shami for not doing Jinnah. Team India fans hit back at them for keeping religion at the forefront of everything and being obsessed with it. Notably, Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan performed Sajdah after hitting a match-winning hundred against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad earlier in the tournament.

Below are the reactions from either sides regarding Mohammed Shami refraining from doing Sajdah:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mohammed Shami becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in World Cup history:

Shami's firey form in the 2023 World Cup has taken his wickets tally in the tournament to 14 in 3 innings at a stunning 6.71 apiece. With 45 scalps in 14 World Cup matches, he is now India's highest wicket-taker in the World Cup history too.

Team India's 302-run victory over Sri Lanka propelled them to the semi-finals of the tournament. Nevertheless, they still have a couple of matches to go against South Africa (November 5th) and the Netherlands (November 12th).

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023: England Players Resort To Inhalers For Tackling Alarming Pollution In India

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)