IND vs SA, CWC 2023: 'DRS Being Manipulated', Hasan Raza Again Accuses India Of Foul Play After Their Win Over Proteas; WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has grabbed the spotlight again as he has come up with new accusations against Team India, given their performances in the 2023 World Cup. After alleging Team India's pacers of using 'different balls', he has now accused them of using the DRS technology.

Raza's latest comments came, keeping in mind Ravindra Jadeja's wicket of Heinrich Klaasen as India used the DRS to get the decision in their favour. However, the 41-year-old felt the decision was reversed in a suspicious manner as the ball pitched on leg stump and hit the middle.

Hasan Raza Raises Questions on Indian Victory!

1 :- DRS was manipulated by BCCI with help of Broadcasters

2:- DRS was also Manipulated in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was playing Against Saeed Ajmal.

"Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen [Heinrich Klaasen] was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?"

"The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible," the former Pakistan batter told the Channel named ABN.

Raza also went on to raise the matter of Tabraiz Shamsi being given not out off Haris Rauf during the match between South Africa and Pakistan in Chennai. He said it was the final wicket Pakistanis need and they (referees) did not apologise.

Earlier, Raza stoked controversy when he alleged that the ICC and BCCI were providing India different balls, to ensure they get more swing than usual. His comment was junked by former Pakistani pacer and legend Wasim Akram lashed out who asked Raza not to malign the image of cricket in Pakistan.

Ravindra Jajeja's five-wicket haul consigns South Africa to biggest ODI loss:

Klaasen was one of Jadeja's five victims alongside South African captain Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada and finished with figures of 9-1-33-5. In what was billed as a highly competitive match, the hosts won comfortably by 243 runs.

Despite taking 5 wickets, Virat Kohli took the Player of the Match award for his masterful century.

