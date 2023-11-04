CWC 2023: 'Keep Those Insults To Yourself', Wasim Akram Shuts Hasan Raza On Questioning Team India's Pacers' Success

Wasim Akram and Hasan Raza. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has lashed out on his former teammate Hasan Raza following his stunning take on Team India's pacers' success in the 2023 World Cup. Akram has urged Raza not to insult himself and the entire nation with such comments and explained how selecting the ball for each innings works.

Following Team India's comprehensive 302-run win over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Raza, speaking to ABN channel, accused the Men in Blue of foulplay. He reckoned that the BCCI and ICC are favouring the hosts by giving them balls which swing extravagantly. Raza also felt there should be an inspection done on the ball.

ICC Might Give Different Ball to Indian Bowlers thats why they are Getting Seam and Swing More Than Others.Ex Test Cricketer Hasan Raza.#CWC23 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7KCQoaz0Qs— Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 2, 2023

Speaking to A Sports, Akram sarcastically commented and said:

"I have been reading about it from last couple of days. I want to have the same things these guys are having… sounds like fun. Beizaati apni to karani hi karani saddi bhi na karwao puri duniya vich (Don’t make fun of us in front of the world, please keep those insults to yourself)."

"I don’t know who comes up with such conspiracy theory" - Wasim Akram

Akram explained that the bowling team picks up a couple of balls out of the box in front of the umpires and referee and the same happens in the 2nd innings.

"It’s a very simple thing. The fourth umpire come up with a box of 12 balls. The team that win the toss, and if they are bowling then that team would pick the two balls in front of four umpires and the referee. The on-field umpire will keep the first ball in their right and the second in left."

"Then the remaining balls they take to the other dressing room in a box with lot of people with him. The second team will pick two balls and thereafter, those two balls will be shown to the on-field umpire explaining them exactly which team has picked what. I don’t know who comes up with such conspiracy theory."

Three spots still remain in the #CWC23 semi-finals.



Find out how your team can make it ➡️ https://t.co/FPLZumw5LU pic.twitter.com/UmdGBpPN8B — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) November 3, 2023

The 57-year-old also clarified that there exists no device to swing the ball, adding:

"There is no device in the ball. You can’t swing the ball with a device. For argument sake if you are trying to swing the ball we can say one is a heavy side, while the other is light side, but you can’t swing the ball with a device."

Team India sealed their spot in the semi-finals with that 302-run win over Sri Lanka. Mohammed Shami starred with 5 wickets.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)