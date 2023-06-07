IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Travis Head, Steve Smith Take India To The Cleaners As Australia Dominate Day 1

The first day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) on Wednesday turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian team and its bowlers as Australia completely dominated the proceedings at The Oval in London. The Aussies reached 327 for 3 at stumps after being put into bat, with Travis Head and Steve Smith leading the charge.

Travis Head and Steve Smith Shine as Australia Takes Control

Head remained unbeaten on 146 while Smith was 5 short of his hundred before the umpires called an end to the day's play. The duo added 251 runs for the fourth wicket and will look to stretch Australia's advantage on the second day, unless India find some inspiration from somewhere and stage a comeback in this match.

Head and Smith joined forces to take the Indian attack to the cleaners after Rohit Sharma's team managed to reduce Australia to 73 for 3.

India's Early Success Fades as Head and Smith Build Strong Partnership

The first session saw Mohammed Siraj removing Usman Khawaja for a duck in the fourth over before David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne added 69 for the second wicket partnership.

Shardul Thakur broke the stand with Warner's wicket for 43 just before the Lunch break. Mohammed Shami then raised India's hopes by sending back Labuschagne for 26 with his first ball of the second session.

But that was all the success that India tasted as Head and Smith mixed caution with aggression to take the steam out of the Indian attack.

Challenges Faced by the Indian Bowling Attack and Team Selection

India also struggled with their fourth seamer in Umesh Yadav, who leaked runs from one end whenever he got the ball in his hands. He was picked ahead of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as the track had a fair bit of grass on it but the move backfired as the bright sunshine made the pitch flat and easy to bat on.

Siraj, Shami and Shardul bagged a wicket each while Umesh and India's lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless.

Slim Hope for India to Stage a Comeback in the Match

Winning from this position seems next to impossible for India but they have staged miraculous comebacks from a losing position in overseas conditions in the last few years. Indian cricket fans can still hope for a miracle on Thursday but stopping the Aussie charge from here on will be easier said than done for a tired and battered bowling attack.