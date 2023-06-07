 WTC Final 2023: R Ashwin Carries Drinks After Getting Dropped From India XI, Netizens Call Him 'True Team Player'
WTC Final 2023: R Ashwin Carries Drinks After Getting Dropped From India XI, Netizens Call Him 'True Team Player'

R Ashwin was seen carrying drinks on the field during the first break of the match after an hour's play at The Oval in London.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was not picked for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia but the off-spinner is still making sure to contribute to the team's cause even while being benched. Ashwin was seen carrying drinks on the field during the first break of the match after an hour's play at The Oval in London.

Ashwin was seen giving a pep talk to the players after he brought the drinks on the field for his teammates. He even had a conversation with captain Rohit Sharma, which means the support staff might be using him as a messenger for the players.

India picked Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner in the playing XI as the pitch at The Oval had an even covering of grass which will assist the fast bowlers more than the tweakers.

Ashwin's effort to contribute as a drinks man received a lot of praise from Indian cricket fans on social media, some of whom also questioned his ommission from the team for this summit clash.

India, Australia Share First Session on Day 1

The honours were even after the first session of play at The Oval as Australia posted 73 on the board after being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma.

But India managed to grab both openers before the Lunch break to keep a check on the proceedings in London.

Mohammed Siraj struck early when he removed Usman Khawaja for a duck in the fourth over before Shardul Thakur broke the 69-run partnership for the second wicket by getting rid of a well-set David Warner for 43.

