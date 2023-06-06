 AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Updates: The Ultimate Test Awaits India & Australia At The Oval
Live Updates

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Updates: The Ultimate Test Awaits India & Australia At The Oval

India Vs Australia, WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India are up against Australia as they bid to win the World Test Championship title.

Updated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

Australia clinched The Ashes urn by crushing England 4-0 at home to make the perfect start to their WTC campaign. They then registered a history 1-0 away win in Pakistan before drawing 1-1 in Sri Lanka. The Aussies then defeated West Indies 2-0 at home before beating South Africa 2-0.

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

The 2-1 series win against Australia in the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy confirmed their place in the WTC final.

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

India drew the 5-Test series in England 2-2 to start their second WTC campaign before going on to win the 2-match series 1-0 at home against New Zealand. They lost 1-2 in South Africa before registering dominant wins against Sri Lanka (2-0 at home) and in Bangladesh (2-0).

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker among bowlers from either side with 116 scalps, closely followed by his Indian counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin (114).

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored the most runs in India-Australia Tests with 3,630 at a staggering average of 55. Among the current lot, Virat Kohli sits on top of this list with 1,979 runs followed by Steve Smith (1,887) and David Warner (1,174).

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

India have a 30.18% win percentage as compared to Australia's 41.50. But India hold the advantage of having won the last three Border-Gavaskar series, two of which were played in Australia.

06 June 2023 10:47 PM IST

India and Australia have played 106 Tests so far since their rivalry started in 1947. India have won 32 and lost 44 Tests against the Aussies while 29 matches ended in a draw and one game was tied.

06 June 2023 09:35 PM IST

The Oval, which hosted its first Test back in 1880, is staging a five-day game for the very first time in June. However, Rohit is not reading too much into that piece of statistic. "We've been hearing, not much of cricket is played here in June. County season has been played here. We saw there was a game played a couple of weeks back here. It's not like it's the first game of the season happening on this ground," he said.

06 June 2023 09:35 PM IST

The pitch wore a greenish look less than 24 hours, and if conditions remain overcast in the morning, an extra pace option will come in handy.

06 June 2023 09:30 PM IST

Rohit Sharma has chosen not to reveal the Playing 11 for the WTC Final against Australia. While his counterpart Pat Cummins has already announced that Scott Boland will be playing in WTC Final, replacing injured Josh Hazlewood.

06 June 2023 09:30 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog, which will bring you Live updates on the buildup to the WTC Final. 

