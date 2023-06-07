WTC Final: Rohit Sharma Completes Another Half-Century, Makes His 50th Test Appearance

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has completed a special half-century in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. The right-handed batter has completed 50 Tests, having made his debut for India in the format back in 2013. He is also leading in his first overseas Test match.

Rohit made his debut back in 2013 against the West Indies and is one of the few Indian players to score a century on Test debut. The right-hander's on-and-off Test career changed for the better when he was promoted by the management to the top of the order in 2019. The Test series against South Africa that year saw him muster 529 runs in three Tests averaging a staggering 132.25.

Ahead of playing at The Oval, he will be reminiscing about his century at the venue against England in the Test series two years ago. His 127 proved to be a match-winning effort as India sealed a famous win over the hosts at the venue.

Rohit Sharma gutted at leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out of playing XI for WTC final:

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the Kennington Oval, Rohit said it wasn't an easy decision to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out as the conditions demanded playing four seamers.

"We are going to bowl. Just the conditions and also the weather being overcast. I don't think the pitch will change too much. You have to play good cricket and come out on top. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that's needed for the team and eventually we came up with that decision. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Test matches and he's done well for the team. He's been out for a while, but I don't think the experience that he has can change all of that."

Meanwhile, India are off to a good start, having dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck.