 WTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Minute's Silence For Odisha Train Accident Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Minute's Silence For Odisha Train Accident Victims

WTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Minute's Silence For Odisha Train Accident Victims

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in London.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image

In a touching gesture by the International Cricket Council, the players from India and Australia paid their condolences to the victims of the Odisha train tragedy by wearing black armbands and observing a minute's silence before the start of the World Test Championship Final at The Oval on Wednesday.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Australia in London. After the toss the players came out wearing black armbands.

The PA system then announced that a moment's silence will be observed to remember the victims of the triple train accident in Balasore which took place last Friday.

Read Also
AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Score & Updates: Siraj Strikes First Blood, Khawaja Departs For A Duck
article-image

288 people died and nearly 1000 injured in one of the worst train disasters in India in over two decades.

Indian Leave Out R Ashwin

This is the second time in as many editions that India is featuring in the WTC Final. They had lost the summit clash of the inaugural edition against New Zealand under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Read Also
'It's Always Tough': Rohit Sharma On Leaving Out Ravichandran Ashwin For WTC Final Against Australia
article-image

India have left out Ravichandran Ashwin and picked Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner. Umesh Yadav has been included as the fourth seamer along with Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur in the Indian playing XI.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Read Also
IND vs AUS, WTC Final: ICC Prepares Two Pitches At The Oval As Precautionary Measure Over Oil...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Score & Updates: Siraj Strikes First Blood, Khawaja Departs For A Duck

AUS vs IND, WTC Final Live Score & Updates: Siraj Strikes First Blood, Khawaja Departs For A Duck

WTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Minute's Silence For Odisha...

WTC Final 2023: India, Australia Players Wear Black Armbands, Observe Minute's Silence For Odisha...

'It's Always Tough': Rohit Sharma On Leaving Out Ravichandran Ashwin For WTC Final Against Australia

'It's Always Tough': Rohit Sharma On Leaving Out Ravichandran Ashwin For WTC Final Against Australia

Wrestlers Protest: Athletes Make 5 Major Demands During Their Meeting With Sports Minister Anurag...

Wrestlers Protest: Athletes Make 5 Major Demands During Their Meeting With Sports Minister Anurag...

England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Added To Test squad For 2023 Ashes Series

England All-Rounder Moeen Ali Added To Test squad For 2023 Ashes Series