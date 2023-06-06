IND vs AUS, WTC Final: What Is The Reserve Day Rule?

Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins with the WTC final. | (Credits: Twitter)

The reserve day came to the rescue during the final of the recently-concluded edition of IPL 2023 between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The same also came into play during the 2019-21 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle in Southampton and helped decide the result. Hence, the fans might be keen to know whether the rule shall come into equation in the 2021-23 WTC final.

According to accuweather, the first three days of the decider are devoid of showers; however, the next three days have some chances of producing showers. Hence, the reserve day might be used in the 2021-23 WTC final as well, set to be hosted by the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7th.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has set June 12th as the reserve day, it will come into play only under certain conditions. If time gets lost due to rain delay or any other weather conditions, it can be made up for in the reserve day. If play takes place on all five days of the final and no result comes out, the reserve day will not be utilized to determine the winner. If the match results in a draw, India and Australia will be declared joint winners.

Pat Cummins confirms Scott Boland's inclusion in the playing XI for WTC final:

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed Scott Boland's inclusion ahead of Michael Neser during a media interaction on Tuesday. The 29-year-old said:

"Scott is a seam bowler on a good length, but he just offers something slightly different to Joshy Hazlewood, and Starcy being a left hander is bit different. In the past here in England, because the ball does talk a little more, I've seen players get too caught up in trying to take wickets every ball because you've suddenly got the ball swinging and seaming. Someone like Scotty, it's just a really simple game-plan – you hit your good areas and you stay there all day and hopefully the ball will do the work for you."

Boland has an exquisite Test record so far, picking up 28 wickets in seven Tests at 13.43.