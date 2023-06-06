Rohit Suffers Blow To Thumb During Practice Session On Eve Of WTC Final Against Australia

Ahead of the commencement of the second ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, experienced a blow to his thumb. This incident occurred during an optional net session, as indicated by visual evidence. Taking precautionary measures, the 36-year-old decided to curtail his training session rather than risk further harm.

Rohit Sharma, who made his Test debut in 2013, is preparing to participate in only his seventh Test match in England. Since assuming leadership responsibilities from Virat Kohli, Rohit has captained the Indian team in six Test matches, all of which were played on home soil.

However, due to COVID-19, he was unable to participate in India's rescheduled fifth Test against England in the middle of 2022. Additionally, he suffered a thumb injury during India's tour to Bangladesh.

Assuming Rohit is included in the starting lineup against Australia in the final, this momentous occasion will mark his 50th Test appearance for the Indian cricket team.

In the previous match held at the same venue, Rohit achieved a significant milestone by scoring his first Test century outside the sub-continent. His remarkable innings of 127 runs contributed to India's first Test victory at the Kennington Oval in 50 years, against England in 2021.