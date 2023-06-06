'I Would Like To Win 1-2 ICC Titles As Captain': Rohit Sharma Ahead Of WTC Final vs Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the all-important ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia. The top-two teams in the championship will lock horns from June 7 in the WTC Final at The Oval. India are going to feature in their second successive WTC Final while Australia will be playing in the summit clash for the first time.

It will be a battle of heavyweights as Rohit's side takes on Pat Cummins's team in London.

Talking about the big match, Rohit said the team which deals with the conditions better and handles the pressure will come out on top in the clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We know what is at stake. Whoever uses the conditions really well will probably win the game. And also how they handle and adapt to the pressure to come out on top," Rohit said a day before the WTC Final.

The skipper said he would like to sign off from the job with a few ICC titles to cap off his journey.

'Next 5 days will be challenging'

"It will be nice if I can win 1-2 championships as captain, as and when I decide to move on from this job. Next five days will be quite challenging for us we do understand it will not be easy. We have to do a lot of things right.

Read Also Watch: Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma Interact With UK High Commissioner for India Ahead Of WTC Final

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I have gotten the job to take the Indian cricket forward and win as many games and championships as possible. That’s what you play for - win some titles," Rohit said.

When asked about India's defeat in the inaugural WTC Final in 2021, Rohit said the players don't need to be reminded about that game and how they lost out to New Zealand.

"We don't think about what has happened in past ICC tournaments. Don't think we should be reminded every time," Rohit said.