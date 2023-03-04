e-Paper Get App
IND vs AUS: 'India needs Hardik Pandya', says baffled Ian Chappell after hosts lose Indore Test

Hardik Pandya has not played Test cricket since September 2018 and the all-rounder stated last month that he is currently focusing on limited-overs formats.

Updated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell was left baffled with Hardik Pandya's absence from the Indian Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Hardik Pandya has not played Test cricket since September 2018. The all-rounder stated last month that he is currently focussing on limited-overs formats.

Pandya played Test cricket for just over a year since making his debut in July 2017. He's picked 17 wickets including a five-for and scored 532 runs with a hundred and four fifties.

“I don't understand why Hardik Pandya isn't in the Indian team. People keep telling me he can't bowl this much.

"But again, are you listening to the medical people or having a chat with the cricket people? If Pandya wants to play, he should be in the Indian side. He's a good batsman, he bowls decently, he is a damn good fielder," Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

'India needs Hardik Pandya'

Pandya is currently on a break from international cricket as he renewed his vows with wife Natasa Stankovic in Udaipur last month.

He was the captain of the Indian T20I for the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand before that. India won both series under his leadership.

“To find the right balance, Australia needed Cameron Green in there. And India needs Hardik Pandya,” the Australia great further said.

India lost the third Test in Indore against Australia by 9 wickets but continue to lead the four-match series 2-1. The hosts retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in succession after their win in Delhi last month.

