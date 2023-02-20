Inside pics from Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's haldi and mehendi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on February 14
The couple recently dropped pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies
In the photos, the couple can be seen posing with their son Agastya
Natasa was one happy bride as she flaunted her haldi
Hardik too had the most adorable reaction as his friends and family members applied him haldi
Natasa and Hardik tied the knot once again on February 14 in Udaipur
They had first gotten married in 2020 and in the same year, had welcomed their son Agastya
