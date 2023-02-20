Inside pics from Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's haldi and mehendi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic renewed their wedding vows on February 14

The couple recently dropped pictures from their haldi and mehendi ceremonies

In the photos, the couple can be seen posing with their son Agastya

Natasa was one happy bride as she flaunted her haldi

Hardik too had the most adorable reaction as his friends and family members applied him haldi

Natasa and Hardik tied the knot once again on February 14 in Udaipur

They had first gotten married in 2020 and in the same year, had welcomed their son Agastya

