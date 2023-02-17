In Pics: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic tied the knot once again on February 14
The couple renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on the occasion of Valentine's Day
They got married as per both Christian and Hindu rituals
Post the white wedding, Natasa looked divine in a red bridal lehenga for her royal Hindu wedding
Hardik could not control his excitement as he welcomed his bride
The cricketer had the most adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her bridal attire
Hardik and Natasa's wedding in Udaipur was attended by their close friends and family members
Hardik and Natasa first got married in May 2020
They welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020
