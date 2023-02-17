In Pics: Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic's royal Hindu wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023

Team India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic tied the knot once again on February 14

The couple renewed their wedding vows in Udaipur on the occasion of Valentine's Day

They got married as per both Christian and Hindu rituals

Post the white wedding, Natasa looked divine in a red bridal lehenga for her royal Hindu wedding

Hardik could not control his excitement as he welcomed his bride

The cricketer had the most adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her bridal attire

Hardik and Natasa's wedding in Udaipur was attended by their close friends and family members

Hardik and Natasa first got married in May 2020

They welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020

