IN PICS: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's white wedding in Udaipur

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 15, 2023
Natasa Stankovic looked gorgeous in the white wedding dress for her Christian wedding
Natasa's father walked her down the aisle
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya renewed their wedding vows in a white wedding on 14th February in Udaipur
The wedding was a close knit affair with only family and close friends
Hardik can be seen suited up in a black tux while Natasa looks like a vision in white in her wedding gown, with her bridesmaids behind her
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have a 3 year old son named Agastya
The couple got married in a Indian ceremony in May 2023 and in the same year welcomed their son Agastya
The couple posted their wedding pics on Instagarm which says,"We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love."
