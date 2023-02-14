Chetan Sharma sting operation: Hardik Pandya to be next India captain, says BCCI chief selector

India captain Rohit Sharma (R) with Hardik Pandya | Pic: Twitter

Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selection committee, Chetan Sharma, has made some shocking revelations in a sting operation on Tuesday.

Sharma spoke about doping in Indian cricket and how players take injections to declare themselves fit from injuries when in reality, they are not fully fit to play international cricket matches.

Chetan Sharma also revealed in the sting that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is in line to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the long run.

"In the T20I format, strong starters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are given "rest" to give Shubman Gill an opportunity.

"He stated that Hardik Pandya would take over as captain in the long run and that Rohit Sharma would no longer be a part of the T20I setup," Sharma was quoted as saying by Zee News in the sting operation.

Hardik led India to victory in the recent T20I series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand as Rohit decided to skip the games and the BCCI selectors decided to give youngsters like Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik ample opportunities to prove themselves.

"I brought in the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill and other 15-20 players in the team."

According to Sharma, players such as Rohit and Hardik Pandya place immense trust in him and have even visited his home. Pandya has been said to visit more frequently than others.

