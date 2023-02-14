BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma caught in sting operation saying 'Indian players take secret injections to get fit'

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has revealed in a secret sting operation that cricketers in the national team often take secret injections to get fit before important matches, when he was asked about fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's ongoing injury issues.

Sharma revealed some shocking details in a sting operation conducted by Zee News on Tuesday. He alleged that the Indian cricket team players take injections to declare themselves fully fit even if they are not.

And this is being overlooked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as prominent players are doing this.

What Sharma said in the sting

"Jaspirt Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury other than that there are one or two players who take injections in private and says that they are fit to play.

"These are not pain killers. These injections contain drug which isn't caught in dope Test.

"Bumrah's injury was such critical that If he had played even one match of T20 WC in Aus, He would've got ruled out for at least one year.

"The players are not fit but they take injections to play. They are ready to play even at 80% fitness. They take injections and start playing," Sharma allegedly said in the leaked clips from the sting operation.

