IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah to miss entire series against Australia in a major jolt to India's bowling squadron

It has been reported that as part of a precautionary measure, the BCCI doesn't want to risk Bumrah in what is World Cup year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 10, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
As per Telegraph, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the entire Test series against Australia. It has been reported that as part of a precautionary measure the BCCI doesn't want to risk Bumrah in what is World Cup year. The report also stated that considering spin would play a major role in the ongoing Test series, Bumrah would be given additional time to recover.

Long injury layoff

Bumrah was initially ruled out of the first two Test as he continues his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore following a back injury which ruled him out of last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami will continue to lead the pace attack. The duo immediately impacted the 1st Test, dismissing the Australian openers in quick succession and laid the platform for the spinners to inflict further damage. Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav are the current back up options.

