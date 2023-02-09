Watch: Australians accuse Siraj & Jadeja of ball tampering, Tim Paine & Michael Vaughan raise eyebrows

After accusing India of doctoring pitches on home series, the Australian fans and media were at it again on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

This time the Aussies tried to accuse Indian players of ball-tampering, particularly Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

Aussie fans are posting a clip from the match today in which Jadeja can be seen applying something on his index finger while holding the ball after exchanging something from Siraj.

It is not clear as to what the two players exchanged in their hands but the clip clearly shows that whatever Jadeja took from Siraj, he applied it on his finger and not on the ball.

Disgraced former Australia captain Tim Paine also saw the clip on Twitter and replied, "Interesting."

Controversial ex-England captain Michael Vaughan was also perplexed as to what Jadeja applied on his finger. “What is it he is putting on his spinning finger? Never ever seen this,” England great Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Jaddu bamboozles Australia in Nagpur

Jadeja was the chief wrecker for India on the first day as he bagged his 11th five-wicket haul to help India bowl Australia out for 177 in 24 overs.

India captain Rohit Sharma then led with the bat, scoring 56 not out as the hosts reached 77 for 1 at stumps. Fellow opener KL Rahul was dismissed in the penultimate over by debutant Todd Murphy.

Rohit will resume India's first innings with a 100-run deficity, along with Ravichandran Ashwin.

